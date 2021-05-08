This year’s ASU Havasu graduation ceremony required a little imagination from its participants, but all the pomp and circumstance was still part of the unconventional ceremony.
On Saturday morning graduates from the ASU Havasu class of 2021 gathered with family and friends around computers and tablets for the college’s virtual convocation.
ASU Havasu Executive Director Carla Harcleroad welcomed the graduates via Zoom and acknowledged all their hard work during this especially difficult year. Harcleroad then encouraged those watching the stream to use their imaginations to picture the ceremony, as it normally would be.
“For this part of our celebration we have the opportunity to use our imaginations,” Harcleroad said. “So good ahead and imagine with me a room packed with graduates, family members, friends, faculty and staff. It is really exciting. I hope you can imagine that moment because it is exactly what we are doing right now.”
Next, Dean Sukhwant Jhaj too acknowledged the extra hardships this year’s graduates endured while already working on the difficult task of earning a degree.
“Graduates this is a significant milestone in your lives and you have achieved it in a very challenging year,” Jhaj said. “We are so proud of you. As you move forward and do what is next; a new job, graduate school or launch another adventure I want to remind you of ASU’s charter. It calls on all of us to serve the community we are a part of.”
Jhaj then introduced the convocation’s Keynote speaker Kryistna Hook, Director of Media Relations for the Better Business Bureau serving the Pacific Southwest.
In her Keynote speech Hook talked about how you can never be sure where life’s journey will take you, using her experience of receiving a degree in healthcare but then pivoting to marketing as an example.
“Through the thrill of the unknown I had to trust that I would end up where I needed to be,” Hook said. “Trust is a building block for how you will shape your life and how others will view your role in this world. Trust that this road is ever changing and what matters most is our resilience to get through what gets thrown our way.”
After Hook’s keynote professors from different schools read out the names of the graduating students, listing their accomplishments and their future endeavors. When their names were called the graduates appeared on the zoom stream surrounded by cheering parents, friends and few pets.
As part of the celebration, graduates also had a drive thru parade on ASU Havasu campus in the afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.