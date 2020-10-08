Lake Havasu City Police officers gathered at Starbucks, in the Kiowa Boulevard shopping center on Wednesday to “protect and serve” in a different way.
Every year, Starbucks invites officers to participate and speak with residents, and other venues including locally-owned The Human Bean raised donations this week for law enforcement officers to receive coupons for free coffee.
This week, officers spoke with customers at the café, and even stepped behind the counter to serve drinks to customers themselves.
“We’re happy to have them,” said Starbucks Manager Chandler Thompson. “They’ve been serving drinks and talking to customers. They’ve been very friendly.”
Officer Dwain Fernandez enjoyed interacting with the public in a positive way on Wednesday, with the support of local businesses.
“With all of the negativity going around these days, it’s nice doing something positive,” Fernandez said. “The employees are very supportive of law enforcement, and it feels good.”
