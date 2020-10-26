Arizona is embarking on a 10-year effort to strengthen its economy through improving the education of its workforce.
The initiative, known as Achieve 60 Arizona, strives to reach 60% attainment for adults 25 to 64 years old by 2030. That doesn’t necessarily mean there will be a big push to boost enrollment in two or four year degree programs in the county, though that could be part of the effort. Attainment refers to any type of postsecondary credential or degree – from an industry recognized certificate to a doctorate degree.
Although the initiative’s goals are focused on education, the idea is that a more highly trained and educated population will boost Arizona’s workforce and, in turn, attract more businesses to the state, increase the tax base, and decrease poverty. The Achieve60AZ website projects that 60% attainment in the state would bring an additional $3.5 billion in personal income and tax revenue to Arizona each year.
According to data from Expect More Arizona, which is partnering with Achieve60AZ to spearhead the initiative, the statewide attainment rate is currently 46%, which is 4% higher than when the organization first started tracking that data in 2016. Another 1 million Arizonans will need to earn a credential or degree by 2030 in order to reach 60% attainment.
Donna Davis, Senior Community Engagement Manager with Expect More Arizona, said efforts to improve K12 academic achievement and expanded access to postsecondary education for adults will both be needed in order to achieve those goals.
“First off, it will take a recognition that equity is a huge issue for education in our state,” Davis said. “Our low income, ethnic minority or English learning students are falling behind and it’s not their fault. It’s that we haven’t put enough attention on that issue. We need to increase the levels of academic achievement for all students in our state so that they feel like postsecondary education is even an option for them.
“Then we need to encourage our huge population of adults who started postsecondary education and never finished to go back and finish. Certificates are valuable in today’s economy and do not require two or four years to complete. We need adults to see a pathway to completion in order to advance their own career goals.”
Achieve60AZ started in 2018 and has been working on fostering partnerships throughout the state. According to its website about 150 organizations and 40 municipalities – including Lake Havasu City, Kingman and La Paz County – have adopted the nonprofit’s attainment goal.
Davis said ultimately the success of the initiative will be up to those local organizations and municipalities to take charge of improvements needed in their specific communities.
“Our role is to provide support to these efforts,” Davis said. “We can help some with data – if we don’t know it, we have lots of resources that we can ask to provide it. But it is essential that this effort is led by the communities – not by Expect More Arizona or Achieve 60.”
She said much of the work over the next year will be to work with regions throughout the state to help them set up goals and create a structure to meet their goals.
