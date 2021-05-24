One Lake Havasu High School teacher loves being able to use her personal story to let students know that there is more than one road to follow after graduating high school.
Amy Sullins is an English teacher at LHHS and an Air Force veteran who not only won the VFW post 9401 teacher of the year award but also won the VFW teacher of the year award at the state level. Sullins is now competing with 49 other states’ teacher of the year recipients for the national title.
Assistant LHHS principal Shannon Williams was the one who nominated Sullins for the honor and wrote this about Sullins in her nomination.
“As a teacher, Ms. Amy Sullins is continuously sharing her devotion to our country and her experience in the Air Force with her students. She recognizes that not all students are university bound and she wants to give her students the knowledge and understanding of what the benefits are of serving in the military after graduation.”
Sullins post high school life didn’t immediately start in the armed service, however.
“I was a great student in high school, went to college and I chose to live the college lifestyle and my grades plummeted,” Sullins said. “So I made the decision to enlist.”
Sullins decision came as a surprise to those closest to her.
“My parents were shocked at my decision because I was not the stereotypical military female,’ Sullins said. “I think there was a lot of doubt but that just pushed me harder. They shared with me, though, one of the proudest things was seeing me graduate from basic training.”
Like Williams wrote in her nomination, Sullins shares her experience with her classes to show them that college is not the necessary next step to take for a successful life.
“So I share that very openly with all my students,” Sullins said. “I teach regular English, so a lot of my students are not necessarily college bound and I tell them that’s OK. There are a ton of jobs out there that you don’t have to have a college degree for.”
It’s that ability to help guide students with decisions about their future that made Sullins stick with teaching at the high school level.
“I spent quite a few years teaching elementary, then I moved up to middle school and then I moved up to high school, which is my sweet spot,” Sullins said. “I loved elementary and middle but just the connection I have with my students at this level I feel like I have been able to help kids get on that path of success.”
Since teaching at the high school level, Sullins has helped 10 to 15 of her students make the decision to enlist. She keeps all the letters they send her from basic training protected in a binder and only asks one thing of them. That they return in uniform to take a photo with her.
