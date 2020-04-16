Attention, race fans! A professional drag racer from Lake Havasu City is hoping to give back to her hometown. Leah Pruett, a National Hot Rod Association Top Fuel drag racer for Don Schumacher Racing, recently told NHRA News that she plans to raise money for the Havasu Community Health Foundation Food Bank.
Pruett said she’ll donate 100 percent of fund of Cameo proceeds to the food bank as part of the Uplift Challenge, a social media initiative that promotes doing positive things to inspire others. Cameo is an app that allows celebrities to connect with fans through paid personalized video messages. She says she’s donating all the money raised from April 10-17 to the food bank. Additionally, she’s cutting her rate by 50 percent today to get more engagement on the app.
Pruett told CompetitionPlus, a drag racing news website, that she wanted to make a difference in the lives of people who are stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“I thought, ‘Man, what could I do for that, for the people across the country that aren’t in a sunny spot.,” she told the site.
The Havasu Community Health Foundation Food Bank feeds nearly 2,000 families, but the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in additional need.
Find Pruett’s challenge at cameo.com/leahpruett, or donate directly to the food bank by calling 928-264-1177.
