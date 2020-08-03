The nervous energy and excitement associated with the first day of school were back on Monday as the Lake Havasu Unified School district officially kicked off the 2020-21 school year, but those butterflies were some of the few familiar aspects of returning to school this fall.
Instead of welcoming kids back into the building and getting them situated into their desks, the main focus for schools this year was getting students familiar with the various distance learning platforms that they will need to listen to lessons, join live lectures, and complete their assignments.
Lindsay Bitterman, the new principal at Thunderbolt Middle School, called it the weirdest first day of her career.
“Normally on the first day of school there are butterflies and excitement around meeting all the new people,” Bitterman said. “This year, because we know we are not meeting them face to face, I feel like the buzz, the excitement and the butterflies was more around, ‘how do I operate this platform?’ It is still that anxious and nervous feeling with a little touch of excitement to it. It is not as rewarding without the face to face though. Those smiles and seeing those kids light up is why we keep coming back. So it is hard not having the face to face.”
Interim Principal Nina Mersing said the focus at Smoketree Elementary on the first day is to make sure everybody is able to access the lessons and is able to navigate the virtual classroom properly. She said many of the teachers were working all weekend long to make sure that they had everything ready to go on Monday.
“The coolest part about the first day of school is really getting to stand outside and meet those people as they walk in the door. So that part is kind of missing some today,” Mersing said. “But we are doing the best we can to still reach out, still try to have a first day, and have the students feel like their school year is starting and that they have support and connections with the teachers and other students.”
Tiffany Berry, a third grade teacher at Havasupai Elementary said she had 16 students in her first live lesson on Monday and the kids seemed excited to be back at school. But she admitted that it wasn’t quite the same as being together for the first time.
“I feel like they are a little bit more nervous – they were a little quieter,” Berry said. “When they come in the classroom they are seeing their friends and they are seeing you. On the computer they are smiling and they are excited, but they are still a little bit unsure and they don’t have that interaction with each other. So there are things about it that are great, and there are things about it that just make you miss the first day. But we get to have two first days this year. We get to have one first day of school where we start learning, and we are going to get to have one first day of school where we get to be together.”
Tamara Yates, the new principal at Havasupai Elementary, said the biggest key to a successful school year under the current circumstances is communication between staff, students and parents. Yates said she was pleased with the amount of communication that occurred on the first day of school and by how engaged parents seemed to be.
“The communication is two way. We are getting to know our families and we are working together,” Yates said. “This is my first year here, so I don’t know what it was like here before but I do know that the support for each other is really strong. When you have that you know your students are going to be successful because we are going to get what we need to make them successful. It takes a community and it takes a team. It is not just a teacher or a school that builds a community, it is everyone together. You really don’t have a choice but to do that in this environment this year.”
Bitterman said it’s also important for students, parents and teachers to be understanding and willing to tackle the various challenges as they come up.
“Here at Thunderbolt we have really been asking parents and even teachers to just take it one day at a time and give each other a lot of grace as we learn these things together,” she said. “It is not what we are used to. I’m used to dropping my kids off and the teacher handles it from there. It is a heavy load on both sides, so we are really trying to emphasis to our families that we are taking it one day at a time. It is not going to be perfect yet, but we will get there together and try to keep a good positive outlook.”
Yates, Mersing and Bitterman all said that they have received lots of support from the school district and from their fellow principals as they adjust to their new roles at their respective schools. They also said they have been impressed with how their staffs have supported each other and helped each other adjust to the unprecedented environment.
“Everyone is in the same boat – we are all learning,” Yates said.
Educating during a pandemic is a brand new issue for all teachers and administrators, regardless of their level of experience.
“Everything that all of us have gone to school for in education revolves around having kids physically in front of you,” Bitterman said. “So trying to reimagine how to do that in a quality way that honors our students and families and gets them the education they deserve has been a unique challenge. It’s like reinventing the wheel – and it’s a wheel that we may need for two weeks or maybe for two months. We don’t know how long this is going to be in place.”
Some of those questions about when in-person education will return may be answered on Saturday when the Arizona Department of Public Health is expected to release benchmarks and guidelines for reopening the doors of schools to students. But without knowing what those benchmarks are, it is difficult to say how long students will be learning in the virtual classroom.
As with anything else though, students and teachers comfort with virtual education will increase as it becomes more familiar. The adjustment to distance learning seemed overwhelming at times for Berry leading up to the school year, but she said she felt much better and more confident with the first day under her belt.
“I was in tears last week – a couple times,” she said. “I was just overwhelmed. Now I feel like I am accomplishing things, the kids are doing things, I have seen my kids and been in touch with them. I really need them here, but I’ll take what I can get until they can be here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.