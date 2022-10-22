There was a hairy situation this weekend under the London Bridge.
The 2022 London Bridge Beard and Mustache competition took place Saturday with 35 participants—men and women—from all over the southwest. This is the second year in a row the legacy event has been put on after returning in 2021 as part of the celebration for the 50th anniversary of the London Bridge arriving in Lake Havasu City.
The competition was divided up into eleven sections that ranged from mustaches to partial beards to beards 12 inches or longer. First, second and third place awards were given for every section by only one hair strapped chin took home the trophy for overall best beard, Duane Lueskow.
Lueskow is a Lake Havasu City solar salesman who says he entered the competition after being egged on by his customers. Lueskow’s beard measures an impressive 13 and half inches and says that he uses wood combs to brush it and oils to keep his skin from getting irritated.
“(I do that) and then a whole bunch of secret stuff,” Lueskow joked.
This was also the first year the beard and mustache included a category for Whiskerinas which are women who handcrafted beards. Two women enter the London Bridge competition. The winner of the realistic whiskerina section was Trisha Harmon, who says it took three hours to sew in the real turkey and chicken skulls into her red Celtic bread.
“Just be as creative as possible,” Harmon said when asked what tips she would pass on to future whiskerinas.
According to event organizer Dan Delasantos, the London Bridge beard and mustache competition is hoping to add a children’s category for young people who craft their own facial hair like the whiskerinas.
Delasantos is a lifelong Lake Havasu City resident who remembers attending the London Bridge beard and mustache competition in the 1970s when his Dad would enter the competition with a handlebar mustache.
Delasantos says he is keeping the competition alive because of its historical connection to the city. Delasantos is also hopeful that the London Bridge competition will get picked up by the national beard and mustache competition circuit.
“That is why we formed the London Bridge Beard and Mustache Coalition and why we keep (the competition) going,” Delasantos said.
All proceeds from the competition were donated to the Kids on the Colorado River program, a non-profit that educates local students about the river.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.