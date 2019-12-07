An idea that has been circulating for years is starting to come to fruition inside of a church building on Swanson Avenue.
Christine Watson-Buntemeyer, owner of Print It Havasu, is working on creating a day center at her new location for The Clothes Closet — Solid Rock Christian Ministries. With the help of volunteers, Watson-Buntemeyer has been collecting donations and providing clothing for those in need for years, and now, they’re working on expanding their services.
Through a back door of the church building and down a long hallway lined with rooms, the day center and The Clothes Closet await final completion.
They’ve been working on the project since September, and in October, Watson-Buntemeyer was hit with her own struggle: a diagnosis of aggressive breast cancer.
“It’s okay,” she said, despite the diagnosis. “God’s putting me through another journey. I’ve been on a lot of journeys,” she chuckled.
While progress may have been slowed down, it certainly hasn’t stopped. “I’ve got the big vision,” she said. “It’s just a matter of getting all the little pieces together.”
The day center, once fully completed, will provide clothing, shelter, job preparation, food, and hygiene resources. The hallway that runs adjacent to the church’s chapel has two restrooms and a shower at one end and a kitchen at the other. Somewhere in the middle sits a room for The Clothes Closet, an intake desk for Catholic Charities, and a quiet place that people can use to rest their feet awhile.
In that same room will eventually sit a couple of computers, which are being worked on by Miracles in the Desert at the moment. They’ll be used to help people develop their computer skills for future jobs. Free haircuts are also provided by Ray’s Flat Top Joint and a traveling family barber business for those preparing to enter the workforce.
Watson-Buntemeyer and her team are also working on getting a drop-off box set up outside for donations, as well as outside storage for the surplus of donations they’ve been busy sorting. A patio and shade covering out back will give people a place to sit out of the sun.
The day center will also provide a different kind of necessity — hope.
“We’re going to have church service from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the chapel [on Tuesdays], and we’re going to have different pastors come in and minister on hope and love and acceptance,” she said. “We all serve one God. We’re all in this together, to help people. That’s what God put us down here for.”
The Clothes Closet is still open as they work. Shoes, school uniforms, jackets, work clothes, socks and underwear fill the space right now, and racks and shoe shelves are on the way.
“Right now, we’re open on Friday from 8:30 to 11 am.,” she said. They also open for emergency situations. “We’re looking for volunteers to hold it open regularly.”
Their goal is to be open on Tuesdays from noon until 5 p.m. “We need to have committed volunteers that are willing to be here at the same time every week so we can open on Tuesday, and then eventually open up two or three more days as we get more volunteers,” she explained.
Her volunteers and the help of other organizations keep things going. Watson-Buntemeyer credits Hilltop Community Church, Catholic Charities, Solid Rock Christian Ministries and Miracles in the Desert for helping provide support, equipment, assistance and a location.
“We’re here to do a hand up,” she said. “I have seen quite a few people change over the years. We’re just trying to make a difference… We have a lot of hurting people.”
Watson-Buntemeyer emphasized that those hurting can include people experiencing homelessness, foster families, pregnant women, grandparents raising their grandchildren, single dads, the working poor, and more.
“Everybody’s struggling with something different, and sometimes, some people can deal with it and other people can’t,” she said.
Over the years, she’s seen struggle after struggle. Now, she’s “seeing that we’re coming together,” she said.
“It’s been hard because everybody wanted to turn a blind eye,” she said. But with the new Community Resource Coalition created by Mayor Cal Sheehy, she has other avenues she can reach out to, “and it’s really awesome,” she said.
For those looking to lend a hand, donations are always appreciated. New underwear, socks and tennis shoes are in high-demand, as well as non-slip working shoes, clothing, banana boxes, tents, backpacks, snack foods, and toiletries.
Volunteers are needed, as well as two people willing to be on call to transport people to Las Vegas who are ready to detox, Watson-Buntemeyer said. Those transports will be handled by Catholic Charities. For those looking to volunteer at The Clothing Closet, call 928.230.3113.
