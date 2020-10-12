A Lake Havasu City shuttle company owner was arrested last week on charges of DUI after officers allegedly found him unconscious behind the wheel of his vehicle.
Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the 30 block of Tempest Lane on Oct. 1 after receiving reports of a man parked diagonally across the road with his driver’s-side door open. When officers arrived, they allegedly found Raphael M. Oliphant, 44, covered in vomit and sleeping in his seat.
According to the police report, Oliphant admitted to consuming alcohol prior to driving. Oliphant allegedly told police he knew he had too much to drink, and stopped his vehicle. Although officers noted the vehicle was not operating when they arrived, the hood of Oliphant’s vehicle was allegedly hot to the touch, indicating that it had only been shut off recently before their arrival.
Oliphant allegedly declined to perform field sobriety testing at the scene, and told officers to transport him to Lake Havasu City Jail. Officers transported Oliphant to the jail, and obtained a warrant to draw Oliphant’s blood to test his possible level of intoxication.
According to the police report, Oliphant is the owner of Havasu-based company, “B Smart Shuttle.”
— Today’s News-Herald
