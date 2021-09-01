Although workforce housing has become a concern throughout the United States during the pandemic, Lake Havasu City had started to feel the squeeze a couple years before covid, and has seen its housing prices rise even more quickly than the state and national averages over the past year.
CoreLogic reported a 17.2% increase in home values nationally from July 2020 to July 2021 with Arizona seeing the second largest increase of any state at 26.1%. Chief Economist Frank Nothaft said CoreLogic’s analysis found the Lake Havasu City-Kingman area — which includes all of Mohave County — home prices have risen by 27% during that time.
The rise in home prices has boosted the equity of existing homeowners throughout Havasu, but residents and city officials say it has also made it more and more difficult for locals without a home or for people moving to town for work to find suitable housing that they can afford.
Workforce housing — also sometimes referred to as affordable housing or attainable housing — doesn’t have a strict definition but it generally refers to housing within a community that a fulltime middle or lower income worker can afford to buy or rent. How much a given workforce can afford for housing, therefore, varies from community to community.
Alex Schwartz, a Professor of Public and Urban Policy at The New School in New York says the general rule of thumb for housing is that renters should pay about 30% of their monthly income on rentals, while homeowners should be around 30% but may pay a slightly higher percentage after property taxes and insurance are taken into account.
“If you have very low income, paying 30% of it on housing costs is a much bigger burden than if your income is high, because you don’t have as much money left over,” Schwartz said.
According to the latest available estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, the median household income in Lake Havasu City was $53,605 in 2019, while the average individual income was $27,503. Those income levels have been steadily rising over the previous eight years. From 2012 to 2019 the median household income increased by about 26% in Havasu while individual incomes have risen by about 19%.
But the steady rise in incomes since 2012 has been dwarfed by the increase in single family home prices in Havasu. According to the Lake Havasu Association of Realtors, the average price of a two bedroom home in Havasu was $160,535 back in 2016, but has risen by about 78% to an average of $285,513 through the first seven months of 2021. Three bedroom homes in Havasu have risen by almost 86% - from $262,499 in 2016 to $487,857 so far in 2021.
Most recently, the association reported 207 single family residences were sold in Havasu in July 2021, fetching an average price of $518,820 and a median price of $459,900. Both of those figures are about $50,000 more than the average and median prices for the entire year to date. In July 2020, the average price of 260 single family residences sold was $411,122 with the median price of $359,900.
Rental prices
Patti Mentch with Integrity Arizona Real Estate Sales estimated that the majority of two bedroom rentals in Lake Havasu City have a lease between $1,200 and $1,500 a month, depending on the amenities the property offers, while a three bedroom lease runs between roughly $1,450 and $2,000 a month. Mentch said properties can be more expensive than that range depending on amenities – pools, RV garages, brand new construction or renovations, location, and more can all increase the price – but said the majority of leases fall within those ranges.
If going by the 30% rule of thumb, that means a household would need to make between $4,000 and $5,000 a month ($48,000 to $60,000 annually) in order to afford a typical two bedroom rental in town. A typical three bedroom lease would need a monthly household income between $4,833 and $6,667 ($58,000 to $80,000 annual income).
Mentch said property managers don’t typically track the change in monthly rates for rentals, so it is hard to pin down exactly how much rents have increased in recent years. But even before the pandemic it was more difficult to find a rental unit in Lake Havasu City than most places in the country. Mentch said prior to the pandemic the rental vacancy rate had held fairly steady at about 2% for quite some time. According to the U.S. Census the national average for rental vacancies in 2019 ranged from 6.4% to 7%.
Mentch said she has not calculated rental vacancies in town since the pandemic started, but added that anecdotally it does appear to be getting more and more difficult for property managers to find an available unit for someone planning to move to Havasu.
Hot market heats up during pandemic
In Lake Havasu City the hot housing market predates the pandemic.
According the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey 5-year estimates, the average price of a home increased each year from 2015 to 2019 – rising by a combined 27% from an average of $195,300 to $248,200 during that time. Noticing that trend, city officials began talking about the city’s need to be able to provide housing for local businesses employees since at least 2019.
“We were working on attainable housing and workforce housing solutions prior to the pandemic because we were anticipating regular growth as identified in our general plan,” said Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy. “Then covid happened, and covid did exasperate the challenge. As people were able to work from home or work remotely they had an eye on rural Arizona and more specifically on Lake Havasu.”
But as demand increased during the pandemic, the supply of available homes couldn’t keep up creating what Realtors say was a purchasing frenzy that has lasted for more than a year.
“People were making decisions, buying houses sight-unseen, and making multiple offers – all of that trend came about during covid,” Gomez said. “Of course, as that inventory started decreasing it didn’t decrease all in one day but the trend was going lower and lower. Than that tilted the scales because if there are fewer houses and you want one it may not be there tomorrow. There was a little bit of buyer frustration because when you write 10 offers and don’t get a house because of pent up demand, all the sudden people say, ‘What do we have to do to get it.’”
Gomez said it appears residential sales have backed off some from the peak of the purchasing frenzy which he said occurred around April and May. But the residential market has remained hot in Havasu through the summer as well. According to statistics from the association, Havasu has nearly 100 fewer active listings in July 2021 with 483 than the 578 homes on the market in July 2020.
Nothaft said the company’s home price index expects Havasu’s rapid home value growth will continue for the next few months.
“I think we will probably see some big time home price growth numbers for the next couple months,” Nothaft said. “Maybe as we get into the fall and towards the end of the year we will see some moderation in price growth. But it’s not really until we get to springtime and summer of 2022 that I think we are going to see a moderation in price growth from these big double digit numbers – 27% (annually) in the case of Lake Havasu. I think next year we will see much slower home price growth.”
(1) comment
Greed is a crazy thing, and there is enough in this town to go around. My neighbor recently sold her house, for twice the price. But I will forever be in her debt. She refused to sell it to an investor and took a lower price to sell it to a homeowner that will actually live in the house. Now that is how our neighborhoods are sustained, and isn't that really our hope for Havasu?? Many towns have either banned, or put a moratorium on short term rentals, and what will Havasu do? How will Havasu react to the problem? They city has no room to complain about not having housing for their new employees, if they don't have a solution to the problem!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.