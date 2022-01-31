The Lake Havasu City Council has tightened up the call to the public during its past couple of meetings by requiring that citizens address the council only on topics under the jurisdiction of the City Council - as laid out in City Code.
Under “Article VII: Public Comments” in Havasu City Code, the call to the public specifically gives any individual the opportunity to speak for up to three minutes “on any issue within the Council’s jurisdiction.” That means that comments are supposed to be limited to topics that the City Council has the power to address through a city ordinance, resolution, direction to staff, or a similar action. But city officials say that hasn’t always been the case - especially since the start of the covid pandemic.
“Over the last 18 months or so citizens have been engaging with the City Council on topics that are important to them, but not necessarily within the jurisdiction of Lake Havasu City,” Mayor Cal Sheehy said. “Because of the times and the uncertainty in the world, I allowed more leeway than I possibly should have just so that our citizens could feel heard and understand that we are listening and understand what they are saying. But what that then created was an atmosphere that prevented other citizens from having the opportunity to engage in the same process, because of the unsettling atmosphere that was created. So I determined that I would tighten up what the call to the public is: Which is the citizen’s opportunity to address their elected officials on matters within the jurisdiction of our community.”
On Tuesday, that resulted in two citizens, both of whom were speaking about their views on the dangers of covid vaccines, being told that the city has no jurisdiction when it comes to vaccines and both citizens were asked to move on to another topic.
“Whether or not people get vaccines or do not get vaccines has nothing to do with this council,” Councilmember David Lane said during Tuesday’s call to the public. “That is their personal opinion on what they do or do not want to do, and something for them to discuss with their doctor. It is not under our purview. We don’t mandate people to do it, and we don’t mandate people not to do it. We don’t have any jurisdiction over vaccines at all.”
Both of the citizens speaking during call to the public argued that their comments were, in fact, under the jurisdiction of the council.
During the meeting, Sheehy also spoke about the need to be respectful of comments from other citizens, even if you disagree with them.
“Last meeting we had citizens that were addressing the City Council, others didn’t like that point of view and they were booing and doing those types of things,” Sheehy said before the start of the call to the public on Tuesday. “That is not decorum. If we can’t keep decorum during call to the public we will just close it and move on to our public hearings for the evening.”
Call to the public is not required by state statute, but Lake Havasu City Code does require one call to the public be held during every regular council meeting. Sheehy said that the council remains committed to operating as an open and transparent government body, and hearing from citizens about topics and issues that they actually have the power to address.
“We continue to address our citizens and let them know that we are here and we are willing to listen, but it needs to be within the jurisdiction of our city and in the purview of what we do - and we need to keep decorum,” Sheehy said. “We need to be able to have civil conversations at our council meeting and create an environment that allows us to continue to do the good work for the citizens of Lake Havasu City.”
