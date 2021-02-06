It took a few months longer than expected, but PMG finally has its plant in Lake Havasu City up and running.
PMG CEO Ryan Busnardo said his company got its occupancy permit from Lake Havasu City in mid-January and immediately started manufacturing one of its most popular products — the NugSmasher Mini.
The machines created by PMG, which stands for Premiere Manufacturing, are commonly used to separate THC from marijuana, or CBD from hemp, or essential oils from other products. Busnardo says no processing of any plant materials will occur at the facility.
The facility, located in the former Kmart building on McCulloch Boulevard, is PMG’s second manufacturing site and Busnardo said it was needed in order for his company to keep up with high demand for his products — most of which are on backorder.
“We made a huge investment here in Lake Havasu and the day we started production was just a huge lift off my back,” Busnardo said. “It was a great day and it was a glimpse financially of us being able to actually recoup our investment here and going in the right direction.”
Busnardo’s original goal was to begin producing products in the facility by the fall of 2020, but it took a little longer than expected to get an occupancy permit from the city. Busnardo said Havasu city officials were great to work with, but it took longer than he anticipated to get various contractors scheduled to do some of the work required, and the building’s gas system alone took a lot of work to get back up to code after the previous tenant, Kmart, stopped using it entirely about six years ago.
Busnardo said it has been frustrating to wait around while his company has orders waiting to be filled, but with production starting over the last couple of weeks he is starting to see both production and new orders tick back up. He said sales generally slow way down when an item is on backorder.
The PMG facility in Havasu is about twice the size of the company’s original plant in Corona, California and Busnardo said they have been able to use some of the extra space to set up the first of six planned assembly lines in Lake Havasu City.
“This is new to us, and it is really working out,” Busnardo said.
The first assembly line is putting together the Nugsmasher Mini, which Busnardo said had been on about a six to eight month backorder. But once Havasu started putting those models together PMG has been able to fill all of its backorders and actually has some available inventory in just a couple weeks.
Busnardo said the assembly line has been producing about 60 of their Mini model per day, five days a week. But he believes that it will be able to make up to 200 per day once they are able to produce enough parts for that.
Next week Busnardo said he expects to get another assembly line up and running to put together the Nugsmasher OG. He said the goal is to make about 35 of the slightly larger OG machines per day once that gets up and running.
Although PMG has started producing products, Busnardo said PMG is continuing to invest in more machines and more workers for the next couple years to continue to expand its production capabilities in Havasu. Eventually PMG plans to operate six assembly lines in the facility as the company continues to add more machines to produce parts leading to hiring more workers over the next few years.
Busnardo said PMG currently has about 50 employees and is currently in the process of hiring more.
