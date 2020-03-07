In the days before the Bridgewater Channel — and not much of anything at all besides desert and heat — people believed in the promise of Havasu. Now, three generations have watched Lake Havasu City flourish into the community it is today.
The pioneers of Havasu gather together every year to reunite and share tales of the past and present. On Saturday afternoon at the London Bridge Resort Convention Center, hundreds of people — with many years ahead and behind — ate dinner, laughed, reminisced and snapped photos with one another.
One family took up two tables all on their own, with more than a dozen members that span multiple generations — the Standals.
Havasu has Ken Standal to thank for helping other’s see Havasu’s potential. Ken made his start in Havasu as a Holly Development real estate agent back in 1972. He’s now 84 years old, and still enjoys everything about it.
“It’s just a wonderful place. What’s not to like about Havasu?” he said. “Then we bought the cinema theater, so then we just had to stay.”
Julie Standal has been teaching fourth grade at Jamaica Elementary School for 17 years, and she remembers the excitement that buzzed through town when they got their first fast food restaurant — Jack in the Box.
“We had to go to Kingman just to go to Kmart,” she said.
Havasu’s small town feel was the reason she stayed. After moving away to Phoenix for about a year, it was the tight-knit community and smaller size that brought her back.
Pam Cox, another member of the Standal family, is also an educator. She teaches art for students at Telesis Preparatory Academy, kindergarten through 6th grade.
She found family and plenty to do for fun as her main motivator for calling Havasu her forever home.
Whatever their reason for staying, Havasu’s pioneers helped kickstart the community we know today.
