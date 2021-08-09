Lake Havasu City has been getting lots of infrastructure and maintenance projects off the ground through the first month of Fiscal Year 2021-22 and will consider moving several more projects forward at its meeting today.
Councilmembers will hold public hearings to discuss getting a head start on planning maintenance for its sole water source, a pair of multi-million dollar projects out at Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport, water and wastewater projects, and upgrades to the police fuel facility.
Design maintenance
for Horizontal Collector Well
Maintenance for Lake Havasu City’s Horizontal Collector Well is not currently included in Havasu’s 5-year Capital Improvement Plan, but the issue has been on the council’s mind for the last several years. Councilmembers are set to consider a master professional services agreement with Jacobs Engineering Group to design the Horizontal Collector Well Redevelopment Project.
The well on the island, also known as the Ranney Well, is currently the only well capable of pumping enough water to meet Havasu’s daily needs. City staff has said the well is still serviceable, but it has started experiencing some maintinence issues in the last couple years that should be fixed sooner, rather than later. The city is currently in the process of completing two brand new wells in the north well collection field along London Bridge Road that, when finished, will serve as a backup source capable of meeting the city’s needs.
If approved, designing improvements for the Ranney Well now could allow the city to start the required maintenance as soon as the backup water supply is ready. The new wells are expected to be finished this fiscal year.
Jacobs would be paid a total of $112,467 for their services, which would include developing an assessment plan, reviewing all inspection videos, reports and data from the well, determining if a visual assessment of the well by a diver is necessary, and putting together a redevelopment plan and bid documents based on the results.
Airport taxiway reconstruction
At a total estimated cost of $9.28 million, the taxiway reconstruction project at Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport is the most expensive project included in Havasu’s Capital Improvement Plan for the next five years.
After budgeting $820,000 to get the project started last fiscal year and another $8.46 million in Fiscal Year 2021-22, councilmembers will consider a couple hires that will allow the construction phase to kick off.
The council will vote on hiring Combs Construction Company to complete the construction work at a total price of $6,475,070. Combs Construction’s bid was the lowest of five received by the city, and it was significantly under the engineer’s estimate of $7.6 million.
Councilmembers will also consider hiring C&S Engineers for construction management services at a cost up to $587,916 for an estimated 3,175 hours of work.
Although the taxiway project is the most costly in the CIP, Lake Havasu City’s share of the cost is relatively low. The city is expected to pay about $415,000 for the entire project. The Federal Aviation Administration will pay the vast majority of the project’s cost – about $8.45 million – and the remaining $415,000 will come from the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The CIP states that the taxiway reconstruction project is needed to accommodate the current fleet mix that uses the airport.
Runway rehabilitation
The second most expensive project in the CIP is also scheduled for the airport, although the $6.73 million runway strengthening and overlay project it isn’t expected to be completed until FY2023-24.
Councilmembers will consider an addendum to its contract with C&S Engineers that would pay the company $218,000 to complete the designs for the runway strengthening and overlay project. The CIP budgets a total of $225,000 to design the project this year. Lake Havasu City would pay approximately $10,000 of that, with $205,000 coming from the FAA and the other $10,000 coming from ADOT.
Only the designs are scheduled during FY21-22. The CIP schedules construction for the project during FY22-23 and FY23-24.
Chip Drive life station
The City Council will consider a professional services agreement with NCS Engineers for designs and other construction services for the Chip Drive lift station improvements project included in the CIP this year.
The wastewater department’s lift station on Chip Drive has been experiencing numerous maintenance issues, according to the CIP. NCS Engineers will evaluate the electrical system and make recommendations for upgrades. The engineers will also explore potentially expanding and relocating the wet well at the station.
The proposed agreement would pay NCS Engineers $147,480, including $89,960 for design phase services, and another $43,780 for construction phase services. The CIP budgets $50,000 for design and another $500,000 for construction for a total price tag of $550,000. The project is scheduled to be started and finished during FY21-22.
Tank replacement
As part of the consent agenda, the council will consider a professional services agreement that would hire Tank Industry Consultants to provide construction specialty inspections including observation, testing, and project management – among other duties – for a water tank replacement project. Tank Industry Consultants would be paid a total of $112,684.
The agreement is expected to take about 10 months to complete.
The CIP budgets $2.5 million during FY2021-22 for the $2.6 million project that already spent $111,634 last year. The city’s five-year plan says this project was recommended through an analysis of the overall water system conducted in FY2015-16. The project is expected to increase reliability of service, system redundancy, and lower operations and maintenance costs for the system.
Police fuel facility replacement
As part of the consent agenda, the council will consider a professional services agreement for design and construction coordination services with Jacobs Engineering Group. According to the agreement, Jacobs would be paid a total of $90,399 for the project – including about $50,000 for design services, $12,000 to develop an environmental plan, and another $28,000 for services during construction.
According to the CIP, Havasu has budgeted a total of $482,500 – including a total of $462,500 for construction and construction management during the current fiscal year. The CIP says the replacement is needed due to rising insurance costs and increase potential of future leaking with the existing underground tank. The new 12,000 gallon tank will be installed above ground with a fuel management system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.