Lavish boats began to arrive in Lake Havasu City for Super Cat Fest West’s move-in day on Wednesday afternoon. Travelers came as far as Florida and Washington state to attend this year’s charitable function.
Eighty boats are expected to set up in the display area of Havasu Riviera Marina for the performance boating event, event promoter Dave Johnson says.
“The one good thing about a parking lot is you don’t have to stage in and stage out because that is a very difficult thing to accomplish,” Johnson said. “It’s coming together nicely and we should be set up by (Thursday) no matter how late we’re here tonight.”
Registrants who arrived on Wednesday were treated to an evening welcome party at The Nautical Beachfront Resort. For Thursday, Johnson says that the line-up will go according to schedule.
Spectators can attend the Street Scene from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. today. Approximately 40 vendors along with 80 participating boats will be on display. Live music from DJ Neon followed by Matt Farris will accompany the event. Free parking is available on-site at Havasu Riviera Marina for spectators.
