Lake Havasu City has long been regarded as “America’s Hottest City,” with daily summer temperatures averaging in the triple digits. Residents would say it’s a “dry heat” — and this year, it was even drier.
Twenty-five years ago, Havasu set a record for 245 consecutive days without measurable rainfall. It may be to the surprise of no one that in 2020, residents had to wait even longer. According to ecologist and former Lake Havasu City Water Services Coordinator Doyle Wilson, Monday showers this week brought an end to 259 consecutive days without rain in Havasu this year.
The city saw brief showers Monday morning, and apparent clear skies throughout the afternoon. Heavy rainfall followed Monday night and early Tuesday morning, showering the city with 0.15 inches overnight, according to the National Weather Service. Weather Service officials said this week that the last measurable rainfall in Lake Havasu City occurred April 9, with 0.08 inches.
According to meteorologist Barry Pierce, however, no additional rainfall is expected through the end of the year. Temperatures are expected to remain in the low 60s this Wednesday through Sunday, with nighttime lows at about 40 degrees. For the next week, Pierce says Havasu residents can expect mostly-sunny skies, with gusts of 30 miles per hour on Friday.
