“The soldier’s heart, the soldier’s spirit, the soldier’s soul, are everything”— George Marshall, 1953
A veteran’s cross-country journey for healing and mental health awareness brought him to Lake Havasu City this past weekend.
On June 8, 33-year-old U.S Army Veteran Kyle Bigue pedaled his bike into Lake Havasu City for a brief pit stop as he entered the last leg of his journey. Bigue’s cycling odyssey started on April 29 when he departed from Boston and ends on June 18 when Bigue reaches Coronado, California.
“It started when I touched the Atlantic Ocean and it ends when I touch the Pacific Ocean,” Bigue said.
This is the second time that Bigue has pedaled himself across the country. According to Bigue, the reason for making these long treks is to raise awareness about the issue that he and 20% other Iraq and Afghanistan veterans continue to fight when they return home—post traumatic stress disorder or PTSD.
“It’s just pretty much you are not the only ones out there suffering,” Bigue said about his Warrior Ride. “…Let them know they are alone.”
Bigue’s served in the Army during Operation Enduring Freedom and it was in July 2013 that Bigue says he went through one of the most traumatic episodes in his deployment. While in Ghazni Province, Afghanistan, one of Bigue’s brothers, Sgt. Anthony Maddox, became trapped in an inferno after an accident.
Bigue and his fellow brothers in arms jumped into action to rescue Sgt. Maddox but by the time he was pulled to safety the fire had burned 97% of his body. A few days after the accident the 22-year-old soldier succumbed to his injuries.
Bigue was medically discharged from the Army and upon returning home Bigue said he was flooded with two emotions—anger and loneliness.
“I was alone, I started drinking,” Bigue said about his return from Afghanistan”. “I had a family at the time but I single handedly ruined my marriage…I was just alone and I pushed everyone that ever cared about me away.”
According to Bigue he was homeless in the woods with only a $90 bike when he made the decision to cycle across the country for the first time.
Bigue’s first trip (from New Hampshire to Houston, Texas) was filled with obstacles, he says, including four broken down bikes and one busted collar bone. But despite the setbacks Bigue says he found some peace on that ride.
“It healed me on so many levels,” Bigue said. ‘To see that people still cared.”
In fact, Bigue says his favorite part about doing these cross-country rides are the people he has met along the way.
“The people,” Bigue said. “I have met so many amazing people during this ride that have changed my life.”
For this second journey, Bigue has teamed up with The Ultimate Sacrifice Foundation, a non-profit founded by veterans who deployed with Bigue and Maddox. Along with sponsoring Bigue and helping to organize events along his path, Jacey Callahan with the foundation is riding ahead of Bigue so he can have a camp to rest when done with the day.
For more information about Bigue’s ride or to donate to The Ultimate Sacrifice Foundation visit ultimatesacrificefoundation.org/warrior-ride.
