Due to “limited staff availability” Thunderbolt Middle School Bus Route 49 will not be running for the remainder of the week. Lake Havasu Unified School District officials say that the bus will return to service on Monday.
A school bus route unavailable this week because of staffing issue
More from site
Marathon Mohave County Superior Court jury deliberations for more than 10 hours ov…
Cupcake Mountain was dressed up in lights for what could be the very last time Sat…
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has reported that the Mohave County A…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.