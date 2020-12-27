With financial coronavirus relief tucked into a $1.4 trillion government funding bill that awaits a final signature from President Trump, it’s expected as of Saturday evening that Americans will receive $600 each. Trump recently released a video, however, demanding that Congress up the total to $2,000 per person before he gives his John Hancock.
As the bill continues to hang in limbo, Today’s News-Herald reached out to a few locals to see how they plan to spend their second round of stimulus checks in the face of a pandemic that hasn’t slowed its pace.
Keeping it local
Lake Havasu City resident Richard Werner not only knows what he plans to purchase when the next stimulus checks come in, he also knows where he will be getting it.
While fishing in the channel, Werner said he plans to use the $600 for some new gear for one of his favorite hobbies. Specifically, he has his eye on a new Tranx 400 reel for the fishing rod that he purchased when the last round of stimulus checks were cut last spring.
Werner said he will make his purchase at Bass Tackle Master because he wants to make sure to keep the money in Havasu.
“It’s a local bait shop - you’ve got to keep the small businesses going,” he said.
Werner said he hasn’t looked too closely at the price of the reel he wants, but expects that the purchase will take up most of his stimulus money.
Supplemental income
Whenever he receives his next stimulus check, Lake Havasu City resident Shane Moore already knows what he’ll do with his money.
“Probably for the most part is just pay off bills like our credit card,” Moore said. “Just trying to maintain the bills and everything basically.”
Moore is manager at a local restaurant and is a father of four. Moore said he’s been fortunate to not be out of work during the pandemic and added that the stimulus check will supplement his current wages.
Whatever money he’ll have left over from his stimulus, Moore plans to use it for official college visits for his son Jonathan Justice, who is currently narrowing down his college choices to play football.
“We’re looking in January to take a couple of visits,” Moore said. “If there’s anything left over, it’ll help us with that.”
Paying the bills
Kenneth Anderson is a local full time father of a young son.
His stimulus check, as well as his girlfriend’s, will be going straight towards rent, he said. The pandemic has caused them to be out of work off and on.
“$600 after six months is laughable,” Anderson added. “However, being a struggling family in need, we take what we can.”
