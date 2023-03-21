Cloudy gray skies loomed over Lake Havasu City early this week, with spotted showers and unseasonably low temperatures. But for dozens of Havasu youth on Tuesday, bad weather wasn’t going to stand in the way of a little fun.
The southern end of Rotary Park Beach was closed to drivers and most visitors on Tuesday, with the start of this year’s Teen Break festival. There, participating youth joined in activities like zip-lining, volleyball, darts and free-throw competitions, as well as as group activities hosted at the event’s temporary stage.
It was an event that began Tuesday with daytime temperatures of about 57 degrees, with a 60% chance of rainfall and winds as high as 18 miles per hour. But according to the National Weather Service, sunny skies are expected to return through the next two days of Teen Break, with high temperatures of about 70 degrees until the end of the festival.
The event will continue 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Thursday. Admission to the event will cost $41, with online registration. Registration for the event will remain open throughout this week, and scholarships may be available for parents who may need assistance with paying that fee.
To register online, call the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center at 928-453-8686.
