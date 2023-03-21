Residents and tourists in northern Arizona tried to return to business as usual after evacuation orders triggered by rain and flooding were lifted Thursday morning. Still some people in the Verde Valley were stuck at home because of flooded streets. A stretch of State Route 89A, which links Sedona and Flagstaff, remains closed up due to a major rockslide. A dozen areas including the Rancho Sedona RV park and the Center for the New Age were in “go” status on Wednesday, meaning they should evacuate immediately. Residents may have to go through this again next week. Forecasters expect another storm system. Meanwhile, visitors with canceled outdoor plans were filling shops in Sedona.