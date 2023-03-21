Cloudy gray skies loomed over Lake Havasu City early this week, with spotted showers and unseasonably low temperatures. But for dozens of Havasu youth on Tuesday, bad weather wasn’t going to stand in the way of a little fun.

The southern end of Rotary Park Beach was closed to drivers and most visitors on Tuesday, with the start of this year’s Teen Break festival. There, participating youth joined in activities like zip-lining, volleyball, darts and free-throw competitions, as well as as group activities hosted at the event’s temporary stage.

