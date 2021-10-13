The first of three suspects in a Lake Havasu City murder investigation has accepted a plea agreement with Mohave County prosecutors.
Adeline Rea, 32, appeared at a change-of-plea hearing in the case Wednesday morning, where she accepted the agreement with prosecutors. Under the deal, Rea has pleaded “no contest” to counts of facilitating first-degree murder and hindering prosecution. In exchange, prosecutors will dismiss charges of first-degree murder, and Rea will serve no more than 11 years in prison.
Rea was charged in April on initial charges of first-degree murder, after Lake Havasu City Police investigators alleged that she rendered material assistance to Havasu resident Brian W. Robinson, 37, in the shooting death of former Havasu resident Stacy Hakes.
Mohave Superior Court Judge Douglas Camacho on Wednesday ordered Mohave County Probation officials to prepare a pre-sentence investigation report in Rea’s case, to be submitted to the court by Nov. 17. Information or evidence gleaned from that report may ultimately inform a decision by Camacho at Rea’s Nov. 19 judgment and sentencing hearing.
The three codefendants were allegedly familiar with Hakes prior to his death early Easter morning. According to police, all four may have been seen at a local restaurant prior to the shooting. Police say Hakes and Robinson engaged in a confrontation at the business, where Robinson was allegedly heard shouting that he intended to kill Hakes.
Rea was arrested alongside codefendant Ramon Canas, 44, after a 10-day investigation by police into Hakes’ death, which occurred in the driveway of Rea’s Sunfield Drive residence. According to police, Rea provided transportation to the scene for Robinson – who has been identified by police as Hakes’ alleged killer – while Canas reportedly furnished Robinson with the murder weapon.
Police agencies sought Hakes until April 14, when he surrendered himself to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office in Kingman.
As of Wednesday, Rea remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $1 million bond.
Canas, who has also been charged with first-degree murder, could have opportunity to accept a plea agreement of his own later this month, at a scheduled Oct. 29 change-of-plea hearing.
As of Wednesday, Robinson’s trial date has not been scheduled in the case.
