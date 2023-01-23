Chef John Sugimura, corporate chef at Taher Inc. professional food service management, kicked off his weeklong visit to the Lake Havasu Unified School District by hosting a Karaage Don (fried chicken bowls) lunch for leaders in the district and community.
In his tour of school districts across the country that work with Taher, Sugimura says he has visited 140 schools across 21 states and has served traditional Japanese cuisine to 140,000 to 150,000 students.
Of all those students served, Sugimura says only three have turned away the dishes he offered.
In addition to getting a chance to share the culture of Japan with dishes such as Karaage Don and gyoza dumplings, Sugimura says he also cherishes the chance to expand student’s food palate.
“(LHUSD) cares enough about food to understand that kids need more than just pizza and burgers,” Sugimura said.
While the three month tour of school districts can be exhausting at points, Sugimura, who also owns PinKU Japanese Street Food, says he enjoys getting to collaborate with other chefs and kitchen staff.
“You don’t get this when you are working at a restaurant at six in the morning and no one else is coming in until 10:30,” Sugimura said.
This is Sugimura’s first time visiting Lake Havasu City but he says it certainly won’t be his last.
“There are lots of other (food dishes) for other visits,” Sugimura said.
Sugimura will be cooking a Karaage Don lunch for Lake Havasu High School and Thunderbolt Middle School on Wednesday and Thursday and will be holding gyoza dumpling classes at Thunderbolt on Thursday and Smoketree on Tuesday.
