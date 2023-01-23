Chef John Sugimura, corporate chef at Taher Inc. professional food service management, kicked off his weeklong visit to the Lake Havasu Unified School District by hosting a Karaage Don (fried chicken bowls) lunch for leaders in the district and community.

In his tour of school districts across the country that work with Taher, Sugimura says he has visited 140 schools across 21 states and has served traditional Japanese cuisine to 140,000 to 150,000 students.

