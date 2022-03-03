Prepare your tastebuds and grab a bowl — Southwest Chowderfest is just around the corner, and both professional and home chefs are ready to serve up their specialties.
Soroptimist International of Lake Havasu City is hosting the brand new event on Saturday — a celebration of comfort food and community.
The event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. at Havasu 95 Speedway, located at 7260 Dub Campbell Parkway at SARA Park. The fundraising event will feature local restaurants, home chefs, breweries, distilleries, and live music. Proceeds will benefit education for women and girls, both locally and internationally.
Tickets are $20 per person. VIP tickets are sold out. Children 12 and younger are free. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chair. For more information about the event, visit southwestchowderfest.com.
A few chefs were willing to share their recipes, including Chef Gary Chacon of College Street Brewhouse. Try it out for yourself, and don’t forget to share.
