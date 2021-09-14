The kids are at it again.
Staff across the Lake Havasu Unified School District and the United States are bolting down clocks, soap dispensers and anything else that might find its way into a backpack as students try to get a devious lick for the online clout.
Lake Havasu High School principal Scott Becker sent an email on Tuesday morning to families alerting them of a new Tik Tok trend that has spread to the high school.
“The trend is called a devious lick, which is stealing things from school and recording what they have stolen,” Becker wrote in his email. “That trend has now reached our school to where our students are encouraging each other to steal random items. The random things range from soap dispensers, ceiling tiles, clocks to teacher items in classrooms.”
According to Yahoo News the devious lick trend started when Tik Tok user @jugg4elias posted the first video on the social media site on Sept. 1. For those who don’t know, a lick is a slang term for a successful theft according to the Urban Dictionary.
Lake Havasu City Police Department public information officer Sgt. Frank Hayden says that several soap dispensers have been taken from the high school and so far the department has taken one theft report from the high school.
Becker ended his message to parents by encouraging them to be aware of what their child is posting on social media and to speak to their child about the consequences of scoring devious licks.
