Lake Havasu City has a wet week ahead. The National Weather Service is warning local residents to be prepared for lots of rain in a storm system predicted to reach the Havasu area on Tuesday. Moderate flooding is likely in the Havasu area on Wednesday and Thursday, the Weather Service said.
Temperatures this week will range from the high 50s to the low 70s.
Light to moderate rain will begin Tuesday, with heavier rains possible by that evening. A second storm system could bring moderate rainfall and thunderstorms starting Thursday. Meteorologists are warning that the areas that received the most rainfall in the first storm could be vulnerable to flash flooding. Those areas include Mohave County and eastern San Bernardino County.
Sunny skies are expected to return by Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.