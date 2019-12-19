All are pleasingly plump. Some sing, some dance, but most just sit and smile. Billie Berry’s snowmen and women come in all shapes and sizes and each one makes her happy.
She stopped counting when her collection hit 1,000 snowmen a few years ago. Most of them are artfully displayed in every room in her north side Lake Havasu City home.
“What you see is most of them, but these aren’t all my snowmen. I just don’t have the room to display all of them,” Berry said. “I started collecting in 1972. I didn’t really set out to have a collection. It just went out of control.”
During the Christmas season, Berry can’t reside in her three-bedroom home because the displays take up too much room. All her furniture is stored in the garage. She’s bunking with a friend in the meantime. But she has plenty of room for company.
“I had an open house Dec. 14 and 63 people signed my guest book. More than that came to see the collection, even though they didn’t sign my book. I just love sharing all of this with people. It’s my Christmas present to my friends,” she said.
Berry said she has a running joke with friends about her affinity for chubby snowmen and the holiday season.
“I tell people there are two seasons at my house – summer and Christmas,” she quipped.
Berry moved to Havasu from Southern California in 1999 after retiring from the Los Angeles U.S. Post Office. She had warned everyone that when she retired after 30 years’ service, she was going to move to Havasu. A boat owner, she’d been coming to Havasu on vacation for many years.
“My niece said, ‘You can’t move there. You don’t know anyone!’ I told her that was true, but that I would make new friends. And I did,” she said. “My calendar is full. I have more friends here than I did in Southern California after living there for 50 years.”
A labor of love
Setting up the snowman displays is a long and drawn-out process. Berry usually begins in August, but an injury from a fall was a setback this year.
“I didn’t get started until the end of October, so I feel like I rushed it. But as long as it takes to put up, it takes even longer to put away because I have wrap each snowman,” she said.
The most difficult display to erect is her many-tiered electrified snow village.
“It has streetlights and traffic signals. Hiding wires is the hardest part. If I move one building, it can mess up the whole thing,” she said.
Asking Berry which snowman is her favorite is akin to asking which of her children she loves the most.
“I really like the lighted ones,” she said, looking around the living room of her home and pointing to various figures. “But I like this couple right here. And I like the face on that one over there.”
She also likes wearing snowmen.
“I have sweatshirts, t-shirts, pajamas, robes, slippers – I’ve got it all,” she said of her snowman apparel collection.
Thinning the herd
Berry said she has stopped collecting snowmen, but it hasn’t been easy.
“Last year and this year, I had to just walk away when I saw snowmen that I wanted to buy. But I’m getting close to letting all of it go. What I really want is for a collector to come in and buy the whole thing,” she said.
No sooner had she made that statement, Berry quickly backpedaled.
“Oh, I don’t know. Maybe I’ll let the village go first. I could set up a booth at the (Sunday) swap meet next November and sell it off, piece by piece,” she said.
Until then, she’ll sit back, smile and enjoy sharing her carefully curated collection.
