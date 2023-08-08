Cathi Herrod

Cathi Herrod, president of the Center for Arizona Policy, details how Friday’s Supreme Court ruling allows the state to once again enforce its pre-1973 law making abortion a crime. With her is Sen. Nancy Barto who has authored many abortion restrictions including a new 15-week ban.

 Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services

PHOENIX — A coalition of organizations is launching a bid to put the right to abortion in the Arizona Constitution.

The move unveiled Tuesday is designed to provide the ultimate backstop to keep the procedure legal regardless of what the Arizona Supreme Court is expected to rule later this year. The justices are weighing whether the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court last year to overturn Roe v. Wade automatically reinstates the state’s territorial-era ban on abortion except to save the life of the mother, or a 2022 law allowing abortion through 15 weeks of pregnancy takes precedence.

3
0
0
0
1

Tags

(2) comments

Fred Bonner

The republican party, that is who.

Report Add Reply
HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Who in their right mind wants the state to interfere with a woman’s right to decide her own health choices?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.