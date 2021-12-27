The Havasu Balloon Festival and Fair is less than a month away now, after being grounded by covid last year, and the nonprofit organization is still looking to fill about 700 volunteer shifts.
Volunteer coordinator Rick Kerber said the event’s only paid employee is the balloon meister, who determines whether or not it is safe for the balloons to take off. Everyone else from the executive director down to the parking attendants, are volunteers. In turn, the profits made during the Havasu Balloon Festival are donated to local charities.
“It’s a 100 percent volunteer organization,” Kerber said. “That is why we are able to donate so much money to charity.”
Kerber said it takes a total of 1,800 to 1,900 volunteer shifts in order to put on the Havasu Balloon Festival and Fair, which are filled by about 1,200 to 1,300 volunteers each year with several volunteers working multiple shifts throughout the four-day event Jan. 20-23. Most of the shifts are about three hours long.
“It’s just how much time you have and you want to volunteer,” Kerber said.
As of Monday the festival was still looking to fill about 700 shifts, which Kerber said is probably about 100 more unfilled shifts than normal with about a month to go before the event kicks off.
There are still a wide variety of volunteers needed. Volunteers get free entry into the four-day event.
Volunteer openings
Kerber said the Havasu Balloon Festival’s biggest need at the moment is for balloon crews, which help hold the balloon while it’s filling up, loading with passengers, and taking off – and some crewmembers also assist in bringing the balloon back down and packing it up. Kerber said it is a little more physically demanding than many of the other volunteer shifts, and balloonists generally prefer crewmembers who are available for all of the flights during the festival so they don’t have to be retrained each shift.
While balloon crews are typically some of the last to fill up Kerber said there are still a few shifts available that usually fill up quickly, such as the entertainment host who is charged with greeting the band, keeping the green room stocked, and helping the band with any equipment needs that they have during set up.
“During the concert they get to sit there and watch it for free,” he said. “So usually that fills up quick. I’m surprised there are still openings, but there are.”
Other volunteer shifts that are open include parking, admissions and gate, people movers to drive the golf carts, boat assistants, the information booth/lost and found, the Balloon Festival 5K, trash collection, logistics (set up, tear down, and maintenance), help launching the paper balloons, and lots of shifts in the VIP tent. Kerber said they are also looking for volunteer rovers capable of filling in where they are needed.
How to volunteer
Volunteers can sign up at any time by clicking on the “Volunteer Now” on the events website, or going directly to havasuballoonfest.org. Once registered, volunteers are able to pick their shift on the website.
“The earlier you pick a shift, the more options there are,” Kerber advised.
Anyone who wants a little more help or direction in signing up is welcome to attend the volunteer meeting on Jan. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon at the London Bridge Resort conference room. Kerber said the Havasu Balloon Fest typically fills “a few hundred shifts” during the volunteer meeting.
“We have a lot of volunteers there on computers who can get you registered, they can help you pick shifts, and they can help a husband and wife get on the same shift,” Kerber said.
