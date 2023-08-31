The Arizona Corporation Commission is planning a public comment listening session about utility rates in Lake Havasu City.
The session is scheduled at the Mohave County Library in Lake Havasu City on Monday, Sept. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Mohave County Supervisors Buster Johnson and Ron Gould said in a news release they have been working with the Corporation Commission this past week to find a way for those in the Lake Havasu City community concerned about the upcoming 14% Unisource rate hike to voice their opinions to the ACC.
“We really wanted to get the Commissioners here in person, but we were told that wouldn’t be possible due to legal issues with ex-parte communication,” Gould said in the release. “While sending in written comments in opposition does help, I feel that being able to voice your concerns face to face sometimes has a better affect. So, we are glad we were able to at least get this virtual listening session scheduled,” Johnson said.
For Havasu residents, the public comment session will be held virtually via WebEx at the Mohave County Library in rooms A/B. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. so residents can sign up to speak.
For those who cannot make it until after 5 p.m., sign up forms will still be available until 6 p.m. and the public comment session will continue until the last person speaks.
Supervisor Johnson said he is encouraging residents who know that they will be there to speak to contact his office at 928-453-0724 so he can start a list of speakers prior to the event.
The last time Unisource came before the Commissioners for a rate hike was in 2016, Johnson said.
“We had a similar set up in 2015 where the community came out and gave their comments. In the end, I truly believe it helped. The demand charges were changed to a voluntary program instead of being forced onto us,” Johnson explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.