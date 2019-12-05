Two people were injured in a traffic accident at the intersection of State Route 95 and West Acoma Boulevard.
According to police, the driver of a Jeep struck the rear end of a Mustang, which was turning from the highway onto Acoma Boulevard. The Jeep’s driver was cited on charges of failure to control his speed.
One northbound lane of SR 95 was closed for about 25 minutes due to the collision, as both of the Mustang’s passengers were transported by ambulance from the scene.
