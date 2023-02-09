A man once accused of aiding in the murder of a Golden Valley man is scheduled to be sentenced next month in Mohave Superior Court, after pleading guilty last week to charges of second-degree murder and theft of a vehicle.

Michael B. Turner, 31, of Golden Valley, signed a plea agreement with prosecutors in the case on Feb. 4. Under that agreement, Turner is expected to face a 23-year prison sentence.

