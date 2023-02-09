A man once accused of aiding in the murder of a Golden Valley man is scheduled to be sentenced next month in Mohave Superior Court, after pleading guilty last week to charges of second-degree murder and theft of a vehicle.
Michael B. Turner, 31, of Golden Valley, signed a plea agreement with prosecutors in the case on Feb. 4. Under that agreement, Turner is expected to face a 23-year prison sentence.
Until this month, Turner faced felony charges including first-degree murder, theft of a vehicle, weapons misconduct, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and concealment of a dead body. Under the plea agreement, the charges of first-degree murder was reduced to second-degree, and all other counts except that of vehicle theft will be dismissed.
The case began with the disappearance of Golden Valley resident Joshua William-James Blake. Blake had been reported missing by family members on Aug. 31, and Turner was allegedly found in possession of a vehicle owned by Blake during a Sept. 1 traffic stop by Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies. Turner was also reportedly found in possession of suspected narcotics and methamphetamine, as well as drug paraphernalia, and taken into custody.
Investigators say that days after Blakes’ reported disappearance, Turner attempted to notorize a bill of sale in an attempt to take possession of Blake’s home.
According to investigators, Blakes’ remains were later found buried on an abandoned property near a home rented from Blake by 26-year-old Kingman resident Hunter McGuire. McGuire was the central suspect in as many as five reported homicides in the Kingman and Las Vegas areas before reportedly ending his own life in a standoff with law enforcement officers on Oct. 21 in Topock.
Mohave County detectives indicated last year that witness testimony appeared to link both Turner and 26-year-old Kingman resident Hunter McGuire to Blake’s death, with alleged statements by McGuire that he and Turner both fatally shot Blake before burying his body.
Turner was charged in Blake’s death on Oct. 28, while in custody at Mohave County Jail on charges related to the alleged theft of Blake’s vehicle.
McGuire’s alleged involvement in Blake’s death would make Blake the third victim in a slew of murders allegedly committed by McGuire. The shooting deaths of Kingman residents Retta Atkins and Darren Vanhatten on June 8 have also been attributed to McGuire by authorities. After Blake’s death, McGuire allegedly traveled to Las Vegas, where he stayed with friend Georgia Sherman. McGuire allegedly killed Sherman as well on Oct. 17, before returning to the Golden Valley area. There, he is also believed by authorities to have slain 35-year-old Martin E. Nelson.
On Oct. 21, McGuire was allegedly recognized while driving in the area of Topock, prompting a response by law enforcement officers. At that time, McGuire was accompanied by girlfriend Samantha Branek, 32, and Brittany Conkling, 24.
Before their final confrontation with officers, Conkling exited McGuire’s vehicle, and was taken into custody near the scene. Authorities say the ensuing standoff with McGuire, who remained in his vehicle with his girlfriend, ended when McGuire fatally shot Branek and then himself.
Conkling was ultimately charged with hindering prosecution, after she disclosed to detectives that she had been aware that McGuire was wanted on charges of murder, and failed to report his whereabouts to authorities. Conkling pleaded guilty to the offense in November, and was ultimately sentenced to two years in prison.
Turner is expected to appear in Mohave Superior Court on March 3 for judgment and sentencing in Blakes’ death.
