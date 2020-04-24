A Lake Havasu City man arrested last year on charges of child molestation could face almost three decades in prison, according to prosecutors, pending the outcome of a change of plea hearing scheduled in May.
According to police, Koda R. Rodriguez was the subject of a complaint taken in September, in which a Havasu homeowner accused Rodriguez – a houseguest who had been staying with the victim’s family for about six weeks – of inappropriately touching her daughter.
On Sept. 3, witnesses alleged that Rodriguez became intoxicated while having dinner with the homeowner and her husband, who went to bed shortly afterward. The homeowner woke in the night to use their bathroom, the report said, and found Rodriguez standing at the foot of her daughter’s bed.
The victim allegedly told her mother that Rodriguez had touched her, and the homeowner attacked him, the report said.
When officers arrived at the home, they found Rodriguez visibly injured and bleeding from his face. According to the report, Rodriguez attempted to leave the residence during the confrontation, but the homeowner and her husband prevented him from doing so. Officers did not charge Rodriguez at the scene, but began their investigation into the alleged molestation incident.
Officers encountered Rodriguez again during an unrelated disorderly conduct incident, and arrested him on charges related to the incident. He was transported to Mohave County Jail, where he remains in custody on $50,000 bond.
On Oct. 19, Rodriguez allegedly attempted to escape the facility. Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies reported that Rodriguez attempted to push his way past a lone correction’s officer in the jail’s booking area, and ran for the exit.
Rodriguez tried several doors in the facility, the sheriff’s office reported, before additional corrections officers were called to return him into custody.
According to sheriff’s officials, Rodriguez never came close to succeeding in his alleged attempt at escape.
Rodriguez was arraigned Oct. 31 on charges of molestation of a child, aggravated assault against a minor, aggravated assault against a corrections employee and first degree attempted escape from custody.
He initially pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, and Rodriguez is scheduled to appear May 26 for a hearing in which he could possibly change his plea.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Karolina Czaplinska is working with Rodriguez’ defense attorneys to arrange a possible plea agreement for the defendant.
“There are two options on the table right now,” Czaplinska said Friday. “Both involve some amount of time in prison, and some amount of time under supervised probation.”
According to Czaplinska, Rodriguez could face a maximum sentence of 24 years in prison, should a jury find him guilty on charges of child molestation and aggravated assault in Mohave Superior Court. With the addition of Rodriguez’ alleged attempt at escape, if sentenced consecutively, Rodriguez could face more than 27 years in prison.
If Rodriguez does not agree to a deal with prosecutors before his May 26 hearing, Czaplinska said, the State of Arizona will attempt to schedule a hearing to discuss with him and his attorneys the possible terms of a new plea agreement before Rodriguez stands trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.