A man accused of multiple counts of child molestation is scheduled to appear in court today for a status conference on his case.
Peter A. Stanley, 36, of Lake Havasu City, remains in custody at Mohave County Jail as he awaits trial on four counts of sexual conduct with a minor. Stanley was arraigned April 23, and prosecutors have since issued a list of aggravating factors in the case including an “especially heinous, cruel or depraved manner in which the offense was committed,” and emotional harm suffered by the victim and her immediate family. The Mohave County Public Defender’s office has entered a denial of the accusations on Stanley’s behalf.
Stanley was arrested April 10, following what police describe as a pattern of sexual abuse that took place for as long as eight years. According to the report, Stanley may have abused the 13-year-old victim since she was 5 years old.
The alleged victim gave her statement to police earlier this year, who allegedly told detectives she never spoke of the abuse until she confided in a friend several months earlier. Detectives contacted Stanley by phone after taking the victim’s statement, and asked him to come to the police department to speak with them.
When Stanley arrived, detectives explained the accusations made against him. Stanley declined to speak to detectives about the allegations without the presence of an attorney.
The nature of Stanley’s relationship to the victim has not yet been made clear by police.
A Facebook account appearing to belong to Stanley shows one post made on April 10: “Not a good day.”
The post was written hours before Stanley’s arrest. No post has been made to the account since.
