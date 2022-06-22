A Lake Havasu City man accused last year of sexual conduct with a minor is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court next week for a settlement conference in the case.
Neal D. Ferrara, 23, was arrested Oct. 21 after Lake Havasu City Police investigators received reports that he engaged in sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old victim, at a Dover Avenue address earlier that month.
Ferrara, who now remains free from custody on $25,000 bond, is now scheduled to appear at a settlement conference in the case on June 29, in the courtroom of Mohave Superior Judge Lee Jantzen.
Ferrara was permitted to travel to Mexico earlier this month for business, and returned to Mohave County this week where he will continue to await trial in front of a jury of his peers.
The settlement conference will allow prosecutors and defense attorneys in the case to present evidence and facts of the case, and discuss a possible resolution prior to a trial by jury.
If no resolution or agreement is reached in the case next week, Ferrara’s next scheduled court appearance will take place at a July 25 status conference.
