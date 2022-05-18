A Lake Havasu City man appeared at a final management conference this week in Mohave Superior Court, as he awaits his June trial date on felony charges including sexual assault against a minor.
Allen J. Munoz, 32, appeared in a teleconference with Mohave Superior Judge Billy Sipe on Monday. At that hearing, defense attorney Virginia Crews, of Kingman-based Shawn B. Hamp Law Office, and Deputy Mohave County Attorney Jacob Cote informed the court that they were ready to proceed to trial next month.
The hearing also represented an opportunity for Munoz to accept a possible plea agreement with county prosecutors. Munoz declined any such offers as of this week.
Early last year Lake Havasu City Police investigators received reports describing alleged acts of sexual assault that took place at locations on Smoketree Avenue and Magnolia Drive, against a single victim. Mohave County prosecutors say Munoz sexually assaulted the victim, a minor, on six occasions from Dec. 3, 2020 through Jan. 23, 2021.
Additional details of the case are available in court records, but will not be made public by Today’s News-Herald due to the possibility of identifying the victim.
On April 1, Crews filed a list of possible defenses to be used at Munoz’ trial next month, including an insufficiency of the state’s evidence, general denial, good character, lack of specific intent to commit the crime, and a possible lack of criminal intent to commit the offenses.
Munoz has remained free from custody since last April on $35,000 surety bond.
Jury selection for his trial is scheduled to begin on June 7.
