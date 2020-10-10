A South Carolina fugitive was arrested in Lake Havasu City on Friday, following a year-long manhunt.
Jacob H. Yarbrough, 19, was wanted under a nationwide warrant on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor in the area of Greenville, South Carolina. The warrant was issued in September, but investigators say Yarbrough has been wanted since 2019 - not only on the charge of exploitation, but also for questioning in an alleged homicide.
“He went into the Navy recruiter’s office in Havasu to enlist,” said Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Brian Jacobs. “Afterward, he posted on Facebook that he’d just enlisted in Havasu. Detectives in South Carolina found out when they saw his post, and contacted us.”
According to Jacobs, police were unable to find Yarbrough’s address in Havasu, and he may have been homeless as of this week. Yarbrough was scheduled to return to the recruitment office on Friday, however, and a sting operation was organized to arrest him at the scene.
“We had a sting set up,” Jacobs said. “But (Yarbrough) called and said he’d be late because he had to stop at the hospital. Officers went there, saw him sitting in front of the building and took him into custody.”
Jacobs said Yarbrough was in possession of 10 Oxycodone pills at the time of his arrest. In addition to his warrant, Yarbrough will be charged with counts of possession of prescription-only drugs.
Yarbrough will be held at Mohave County Jail, pending extradition to South Carolina.
