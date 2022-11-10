A Lake Havasu City man accused of multiple sexual offenses against a child has accepted a plea agreement with Mohave County prosecutors this week.
Edward Decker, 30, has remained in custody at Mohave County Jail for almost two years, after he was charged in 2021 with two counts of sexual conduct with a minor. Decker signed an agreement with prosecutors in the case on Wednesday in which he pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted sexual conduct with a minor younger than 15.
Under the plea agreement, Decker will face as much as 7.5 years in prison, with full credit for time served in Mohave County Jail. He will also face a sentence of sex offender probation ranging from 10 years to life.
The Lake Havasu City Police Department began its investigation into Decker’s case in August 2019. According to initial police reports, the alleged abuse first took place when the victim was 9 years old, and continued until police say the victim confided to an elementary school classmate that Decker inappropriately touched her on multiple occasions. The victim’s friend reported those alleged statements to police, who ultimately questioned Decker.
Mohave County prosecutors filed formal charges against Decker in January 2020. Decker was arrested last February, after he allegedly failed to appear in Mohave Superior Court for arraignment in the case.
This week’s plea agreement followed months of plea negotiations between defense attorneys and prosecutors. Earlier this year, a mental competency examination yielded mixed results for Decker, with one court psychologist ruling that Decker was incompetent to aid in his own defense. Two other court psychologists evaluated Decker, and determined that Decker was indeed competent to stand trial.
Decker is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court on Dec. 9 for judgment and sentencing.
