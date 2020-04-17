A Lake Havasu City man remains in custody this week on $100,000 bond after his arrest on charges of sexual conduct with a minor.
According to police, Peter A. Stanley was arrested at a residence on the 3200 block of Bluegrass Drive Monday on charges of sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 15.
Stanley was indicted in Mohave Superior Court on Thursday, with prosecutors alleging multiple counts against Stanley in as many as four separate incidents of sexual conduct against the victim. Stanley is scheduled to appear by video teleconference for his April 23 arraignment.
As of Friday, the Lake Havasu City Police Department issued no additional information in Stanley’s case, pending redaction of the incident report.
