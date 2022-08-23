Three years after his indictment, a Lake Havasu City man accused of sexual conduct with a child could enter into a plea agreement with Mohave County prosecutors.
Attorneys for 30-year-old Edward Decker last week submitted a request for a continuance to Decker’s Sept. 20 trial date, as defense counsel and county prosecutors attempt to reach a plea agreement in the case.
“The parties have been actively engaged in settlement discussions, and last met on Wednesday, Agu 17,” said attorney Marc Adair, of Phoenix-based Suzuki Law Offices, in his motion for a continuance. “During that meeting it was agreed that defense counsel would memorialize those settlement discussions to writing … the defense will need additional time to present any revised plea offer to the defendant.”
According to Adair, county prosecutors have posed no objection to a possible continuance in the case. As of this week, Adair says the involved parties may be closer they have ever been to reaching an agreement in the case.
Suzuki Law Offices was assigned to the case in February after the departure of former attorney Jacob Baldridge, of Kingman-based Whitney Whitney Baldridge & Atkinson. At that time, it was Baldridge who filed a motion with the court to withdraw as Decker’s legal counsel.
The case began in 2019, when Decker was indicted on counts of sexual conduct with a minor. According to court records, those offenses may have taken place between 2016 and 2019, and may have begun when the victim was 9 years old.
According to initial statements by police, the victim confided to an elementary school classmate that Decker may have inappropriately touched her. The victim’s friend reported the statement to police, who ultimately questioned Decker in the alleged incident.
Last year, Decker’s defense sought a mental health evaluation to determine whether the defendant was competent to stand trial. In September, two mental health experts asserted that Decker was competent, while another reported that Decker was not.
If Adair’s motion is accepted by Mohave Superior Judge Rick Lambert, Decker’s trial date may be continued until Oct. 29, as attorneys for the state and defense attempt to reach a plea agreement in the case.
