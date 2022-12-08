Sentencing for a Lake Havasu City man accused of multiple child sex offenses has been delayed until February, under a motion this week by his attorney.
Edward Decker, 30, was scheduled to appear Dec. 9 for sentencing in Mohave Superior Court. According to attorney Marc Adair, of Phoenix-based Suzuki Law Office, prosecutors delivered a copy of the Mohave County Probation Department’s pre-sentence investigative report on Wednesday. With only two days to spare, Adair said this week’s sentencing date left the defense scarce time to draft a mitigative argument.
Adair asked for a continuance of Decker’s sentencing hearing, which has now been scheduled for February.
Decker was initially charged with counts of sexual conduct with a minor in 2020, after Lake Havasu City Police investigators received reports of a victim who said Decker inappropriately touched her on multiple occasions, beginning when the victim was 9 years old.
Mohave County prosecutors filed formal charges against Decker in January 2020. Decker remained free from custody until Feb. 21 of last year, but was later arrested when he reportedly failed to appear in Mohave Superior Court for arraignment in the case.
Under the plea agreement signed by Decker last month, the defendant will face as much as 7.5 years in prison, with full credit for time served in Mohave County Jail. He is expected to receive a sentence of sex offender probation, which may range from 10 years to the rest of his life.
Decker is next scheduled to appear for sentencing in Mohave Superior Court on Feb. 3.
