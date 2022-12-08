Sentencing for a Lake Havasu City man accused of multiple child sex offenses has been delayed until February, under a motion this week by his attorney.

Edward Decker, 30, was scheduled to appear Dec. 9 for sentencing in Mohave Superior Court. According to attorney Marc Adair, of Phoenix-based Suzuki Law Office, prosecutors delivered a copy of the Mohave County Probation Department’s pre-sentence investigative report on Wednesday. With only two days to spare, Adair said this week’s sentencing date left the defense scarce time to draft a mitigative argument.

