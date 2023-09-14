Jamie J. Lewis

Jamie J. Lewis.

A Lake Havasu City man accused of maintaining a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old victim was sentenced this week under an agreement with Mohave County prosecutors.

Jamie J. Lewis, 29, was indicted earlier this year on three counts of sexual conduct with a minor. Last month, Lewis pleaded guilty to one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor younger than 15. All other counts against him were dismissed.

0
0
2
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.