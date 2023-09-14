A Lake Havasu City man accused of maintaining a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old victim was sentenced this week under an agreement with Mohave County prosecutors.
Jamie J. Lewis, 29, was indicted earlier this year on three counts of sexual conduct with a minor. Last month, Lewis pleaded guilty to one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor younger than 15. All other counts against him were dismissed.
On Wednesday, Lewis was sentenced in Mohave Superior Court to 180 days in jail with credit for time served. He was also sentenced to five years of supervised probation, and will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
Lewis was arrested in May after the victim’s legal guardian reportedly found a series of sexually explicit text messages between Lewis and the victim. According to investigators, Lewis and the victim arranged to meet on as many as three occasions via text from Jan. 27 through April 16 of this year.
Lewis, who was previously convicted in Mohave County on one count of credit card fraud, served about eight months in prison for the offense beginning in 2020. He was released from prison in February 2021, and was an acquaintance of the victim’s legal guardian.
As of Thursday, Lewis remained in custody at Mohave County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.