Edward Decker

Edward Decker

Almost a year after plea negotiations began in the case of a Lake Havasu City man accused of sexual conduct with a minor, defense attorneys could reach a deal with prosecutors at an upcoming hearing.

Edward Decker, 30, has remained in custody since last February after he allegedly failed to appear for an initial arraignment on charges stemming from a series of possible incidents that took place between 2016 and 2019. Decker was expected to stand trial in November, but defense attorneys in the case last week requested that a change of plea hearing to take place next month.

