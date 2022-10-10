Almost a year after plea negotiations began in the case of a Lake Havasu City man accused of sexual conduct with a minor, defense attorneys could reach a deal with prosecutors at an upcoming hearing.
Edward Decker, 30, has remained in custody since last February after he allegedly failed to appear for an initial arraignment on charges stemming from a series of possible incidents that took place between 2016 and 2019. Decker was expected to stand trial in November, but defense attorneys in the case last week requested that a change of plea hearing to take place next month.
Decker’s scheduled Nov. 2 trial date has been vacated, according to court records, and his change-of-plea hearing is now scheduled to take place Nov. 9.
The request follows efforts by defense attorneys to argue that Decker was incompetent to stand trial earlier this year - an argument which ultimately ended with one court psychologist finding that Decker was indeed incompetent to aid in his own defense, with two additional court psychologists determining the opposite.
Efforts to prosecute Decker have continued throughout this year, and plea negotiations resumed in earnest this August. As of last month, those negotiations remained ongoing as attorneys for the state and defense sought a resolution to the case without the need for a criminal trial. Prosecutors in September requested additional time to draft a final plea agreement for consideration by Decker’s defense, which could be offered in Mohave Superior Court on Nov. 9.
Decker was originally indicted in late 2019 on felony counts of sexual conduct with a minor, which allegedly began when the victim was 9 years old. Investigators say the victim confided to an elementary school classmate in 2019 that Decker may have inappropriately touched her. The victim’s friend reported the statement to police, who ultimately questioned Decker in the alleged incident.
As of Monday, Decker remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $75,000 bond.
