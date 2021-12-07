A Lake Havasu City man is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court next month, as his attorney argues for charges of attempted sexual exploitation and luring of a minor to be dismissed.
Christopher M. Thomas, 38, remained free from custody this week on $10,000 bond after his arrest in September. He is now scheduled to appear in court for an evidentiary hearing in his case.
According to Havasu investigators, Thomas may have exchanged sexually explicit images with several underage girls through social media. The exchange of messages between Thomas and the victims began last year, police said, until Thomas admitted to his wife that the communications allegedly took place.
According to police, Thomas’ wife took screenshots of those conversations and provided them to Havasu detectives. Police say several of those conversations included girls as young as 14 years old.
According to Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Paul Amann, however, Thomas only engaged in such conversations, or exchanged media with the victims, while working in California.
In a November motion for dismissal of the case, Amann argued Thomas’ conversations with the victims took place in San Bernardino County, where Thomas was employed by Pacific Gas & Electric. Amann says Thomas was not in the state of Arizona while the alleged crime was committed, nor did any of the victims reside in Arizona.
As such, Amann said, Mohave County Superior Court had no jurisdictional authority to prosecute his client.
Prosecutors argued against Amann’s motion last month, however, posing that jurisdictional conflicts must be determined by a jury of Thomas’ peers, under legal precedent.
A Mohave Superior Court Judge will hear arguments for and against the dismissal of Thomas’ case at a Jan. 7 hearing.
