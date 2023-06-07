A Lake Havasu City man is scheduled to appear for arraignment in Mohave Superior Court this week, on charges related to criminal sexual activity with a child.
According to police records, 29-year-old Jamie J. Lewis was arrested May 24 at the Lake Havasu City Police Department on initial charges including sexual conduct with a minor and luring a minor for sexual exploitation. Police have not yet released an incident report in the case to the public, and specific details of the accusation remained unknown as of Wednesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.