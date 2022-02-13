A Lake Havasu City man accused of fathering a child with an underage victim is now asking that he be assigned a new attorney in the case.
Terry L. Fichtelman, 63, was arrested in June after a paternity test allegedly showed him to be the father of a child conceived when the victim was 14 years old. Fichtelman penned a letter to Mohave County Superior Court Judge Douglas Camacho on Feb. 9, requesting that a new public defender be assigned to him.
Court records appeared to show this week that Fichtelman has remained in Havasu as he awaits his pending trial. Fichtelman wrote to the court that his attorney failed to apprise him of facts of his case – including a possible plea agreement rejected by Mohave County Legal Defender Elana Sears last month – and only became aware of such details after reading recent coverage of the case in Today’s News-Herald.
“Several times I have read articles in the paper with information about my case that was not given to me by my attorney,” Fichtelman wrote. “Specifically, there was a plea deal that I ‘turned down,’ which I never heard. I’ve tried reaching out to her and left text messages since our last court date, and have not heard back.”
According to Fichtelman’s letter, his attorney has told him there was little point in speaking to prosecutors about a possible plea agreement in the case unless Fichtelman agreed to serve a substantial prison sentence.
“Basically she says there’s nothing she can do,” Fichtelman said. “I can take it or leave it. I am willing to work with the courts to resolve this issue, but I feel I do not have an attorney who is looking out for my best interest.”
Fichtelman added that he was further encumbered by Mohave County prosecutors’ apparent failure to take the victim’s “wishes into consideration.”
The victim in the case, whose child by Fichtelman remains in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety, initially told attorneys that Fichtelman was not the father of her child, despite results allegedly provided by a paternity test prior to the defendant’s arrest. Last month, the victim issued a letter of her own to Camacho in favor of leniency for the defendant.
“I sincerely hope there’s something that can be done other than me spending the rest of my life in prison and away from my family,” Fichtelman said. “Having an attorney tell me there is nothing they can do doesn’t sound like the way (the law) should be.”
According to Mohave County prosecutors, however, this is not Fichtelman’s first offense. The Mohave County Attorney’s Office filed a motion last month to allow evidence from a 1991 California case to be admitted against him at his pending trial.
In that case, Fichtelman was accused of lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor after investigators allegedly learned that he fathered a child with an 11-year-old victim. According to court records, the victim was ordered by the state to abort the child when the father’s identity was discovered. Fichtelman was sentenced to 38 years in prison, but was released on parole in 2010.
The victim in that case, who would now be in her early 40s, has been subpoenaed to testify at a Feb. 23 evidentiary hearing. At that hearing, Camacho will determine whether details of Fichtelman’s prior conviction may be used by prosecutors at his pending trial.
Camacho is expected to decide whether Fichtelman may be assigned a new attorney at a hearing on Feb. 16.
As of Friday, Fichtelman’s trial date remained set for April 4.
According to county officials, a copy of Fichtelman’s letter to Camacho was delivered to Sears’ office on Friday. Attempts to contact Sears were unsuccessful as of Friday afternoon. It was unknown at that time whether Sears was aware of Fichtelman’s statements to Camacho.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.