Last year, law enforcement officials say that a Kingman-area resident embarked on a killing spree that ultimately left five dead before taking his own life, and that of his girlfriend. Now an alleged accomplice in one of those killings is awaiting trial on murder charges of his own.

Golden Valley resident Michael Turner, 31, was indicted in November on charges of first-degree murder and concealment of a body, in reference to the shooting death of fellow Golden Valley resident Joshua William-James Blake. Investigators have said that Turner aided 26-year-old Kingman resident Hunter McGuire in the offense, with both shooting the victim before burying his body near Turner’s home. But on Tuesday, Turner’s attorney challenged the alleged cause for his client’s arrest, and requested that Turner’s case be remanded to a Mohave County grand jury for review.

