Last year, law enforcement officials say that a Kingman-area resident embarked on a killing spree that ultimately left five dead before taking his own life, and that of his girlfriend. Now an alleged accomplice in one of those killings is awaiting trial on murder charges of his own.
Golden Valley resident Michael Turner, 31, was indicted in November on charges of first-degree murder and concealment of a body, in reference to the shooting death of fellow Golden Valley resident Joshua William-James Blake. Investigators have said that Turner aided 26-year-old Kingman resident Hunter McGuire in the offense, with both shooting the victim before burying his body near Turner’s home. But on Tuesday, Turner’s attorney challenged the alleged cause for his client’s arrest, and requested that Turner’s case be remanded to a Mohave County grand jury for review.
Blake’s murder reportedly took place in late August. According to Flagstaff attorney Sean Kautenburger, of Kaiser Law Group, Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives discovered the body buried on Blake’s property, and identified the remains as those of Blake due to a ring found with those remains. The body was badly decomposed, and nearly skeletal at that time, Kautenburger said.
Witness testimony based on possible hearsay from killer
Kautenburger said that the accusation against his client in Blake’s death was based on witness statements uncorroborated with evidence.
The last phone call received on Blake’s cell phone, from Aug. 3, was made by Turner. At around that time, Blake was reported missing. Two weeks later, Kautenburger said Turner arrived at his home in a vehicle identified as Blake’s, which Turner reportedly told his wife had been sold to him. According to Kautenburger, witnesses had seen Turner using the vehicle regularly for months prior to Blake’s disappearance.
According to Kautenburger, Blake’s alleged remains were found in late October, when a witness led Mohave County investigators to the body. The witness led investigators to the body, and identified McGuire and Turner as Blake’s possible killers, in exchange for the dismissal of drug-related criminal charges against the witness, himself.
Kautenburger said the witness learned of Blake’s death from a conversation with McGuire, who was at the time suspected in the shooting deaths of Kingman residents Retta Atkins and Darren VanHouten. McGuire allegedly told the witness that he had killed Blake and buried his remains at the location, and that Turner had aided in the offense.
According to Kautenburger, the witness reportedly described McGuire’s statements as “crackhead talk” when speaking with investigators.
Turner was initially arrested on Sept. 1 on charges including possession of narcotic and dangerous drugs, possession of a weapon by a felon, theft of a means of transportation and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to Kautenburger, recorded phone calls from Turner to family members at the Mohave County Jail appeared to indicate that Turner knew Blake was missing at the time of his arrest - not that Blake was deceased. Turner was additionally charged with first-degree murder on Oct. 28, and indicted one week later.
According to Kautenburger’s motion on Tuesday, the state denied Turner a substantial procedural right before the grand jury by presenting no evidence to establish that Blake had indeed been murdered at all, or admissible evidence that would support probable cause that the defendant committed the offense of which he is accused.
Impact of McGuire killings extends to other defendants
Hunter A. McGuire is believed to have been responsible for five deaths in the areas of Las Vegas and Mohave County. Among the victims are Kingman residents Retta Atkins and Darren Vanhatten, who were killed in their home on June 8. Blake was the third reported victim in August, followed by Las Vegas resident Georgia Sherman on Oct. 17. Two days later, McGuire is believed to have fatally shot 35-year-old Golden Valley resident Martin E. Nelson.
McGuire’s alleged killing spree ended in the area of Topock on Oct. 21, after a four-hour standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies. At that time, McGuire was reportedly traveling with girlfriend Samantha Branek, 32, and Brittany Conkling, 24. Conkling exited McGuire’s vehicle prior to that standoff, and was arrested near the scene. The standoff concluded when McGuire reportedly killed Branek, and then himself at the location.
Conkling later allegedly admitted to investigators that she knew McGuire was wanted at that time on multiple counts of murder, and may have concealed evidence in the case. Conkling was charged with one count of hindering prosecution, to which she pleaded guilty in December. Conkling has since been sentenced to two years in prison for the offense.
Timothy W. Burt, 42, was also charged with one count of hindering prosecution in the case, in reference to Nelson’s death. Investigators believe Nelson attempted to confront McGuire about a trailer that had allegedly been stolen from his property, and was ambushed by McGuire. Prosecutors believe that Burt, who was at the scene, may have lied to detectives about being armed during that incident.
Turner is next scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court Jan. 19 for a status conference in his case.
