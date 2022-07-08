A Lake Havasu City man was given the maximum sentence this week in the murder of a former Havasu resident.
Brian W. Robinson, 37, was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Friday, in the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Stacy Hakes. Robinson was the last of three co-defendants in the case, and the party who was directly responsible for the victim’s death in the early hours of Easter morning last year.
The defendant was initially charged last April with one count of first-degree murder in the case. He pleaded guilty in December to second-degree murder under an agreement with Mohave County prosecutors. Deputy Mohave County Attorney James Schoppman sought the maximum sentence of 25 years against Robinson at Friday’s sentencing hearing.
Character testimony presented to the court by witnesses for the defense and prosecution, as well as from the defendant himself. In a statement to the court, Robinson issued an apology to the family of the victim.
“I forced a pain on you that no parent should ever have to feel,” Robinson said at his sentencing hearing. “For that, I’m deeply sorry. I’ve destroyed your world, and I cannot imagine the harm that my failures have caused you.”
Flagstaff attorney Daniel B. Kaiser represented Robinson at Friday’s sentencing hearing, where he presented the findings of a report by mitigation specialists in the case. Kaiser described the defendant as the product of a broken, emotionally abusive household. Robinson’s life was negatively impacted by methamphetamine abuse, leading to personal confrontations which ultimately led to Robinson himself becoming the victim of a shooting. That incident led to the amputation of one of Robinson’s arms almost five years ago. According to Kaiser, the shooting and loss of Robinson’s arm left the defendant with anxiety, depression and a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder.
According to Deputy Mohave County Attorney James Schoppman, who sought the maximum 25-year sentence for Robinson at Friday’s hearing, the defendant’s unfortunate circumstances did nothing to lessen the impact of Hakes’ death on his surviving family.
“This is going to be capped at 25 years,” Schoppman said. “Members of (Hakes’ family) might think this is an absolute atrocity, that this plea agreement has been allowed to go forward. (The victim’s mother) is one of the most reasonable victims I’ve ever encountered. (Robinson) was her friend too, and a friend of her son Stacy, and she has grappled with this. She has tolerated this plea agreement. But if Robinson’s loved ones think this is somehow unfair - I suspect most of the people behind me would believe that this sentence is unfairly lenient.”
According to witnesses at the hearing, Hakes and Robinson were considered to be friends prior to the shooting incident. After a confrontation on the morning of Hakes’ death, Robinson was accused of traveling to Hakes’ location, approaching the victim and shooting Hakes in the driver’s seat of his vehicle.
April 4, 2021
According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, witnesses allegedly saw Hakes with Robinson, as well as co-defendants Ramon Canas, 45, and Adeline Rea, 33, at a local bar.
While there, Hakes and Robinson allegedly engaged in a confrontation, during which Robinson reportedly threatened to kill Hakes.
Police say Canas – himself a convicted felon and prohibited possessor – furnished Robinson with the alleged murder weapon on the morning of Hakes’ death. Rea allegedly provided Robinson with transportation to her home, where the killing would ultimately occur.
According to investigators, Hakes was seated in his vehicle at the scene when Robinson approached, and fired the fatal gunshot through Hakes’ drivers’ side window.
Detectives investigated the shooting for less than 10 days before Canas and Rea were arrested on April 12, at an address on the 2600 block of Hacienda Place. Investigators requested aid from law enforcement agencies throughout Arizona in their efforts to apprehend Robinson in the killing. Robinson ultimately surrendered himself into custody at the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office headquarters in Kingman on April 15.
Sentencing
According to Mohave Superior Court Judge Douglas Camacho, mitigating factors in Robinson’s life could not overcome the nature of the offense, or outweigh aggravating factors such as the use of a firearm and a list of prior felony convictions for Robinson since 2003 which have included counts related to possession of controlled substances and property-related crimes.
“There were choices that the defendant had,” Camacho said. “I do find the defendant’s tough upbringing to be a mitigating circumstance … but he made the choice that he made that brought about this horrible travesty.”
Camacho sentenced Robinson to 25 years in prison, with 449 days’ credit for time served. Robinson was also ordered to pay $11,946 in restitution to the victim’s family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.