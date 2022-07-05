A Lake Havasu City man is scheduled to appear in court this week, where he will be sentenced on charges of second-degree murder.
Brian W. Robinson, 37, is scheduled to appear Friday in the courtroom of Mohave Superior Court Judge Douglas Camacho, where he could face a maximum 25-year sentence in the shooting death of former Havasu resident Stacy Hakes. Robinson, who was initially charged with first-degree murder, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder under an agreement in December with Mohave County prosecutors.
Robinson was one of three defendants charged in the case last April, and the last to be sentenced. Codefendants Adeline Rea, 33, and Ramon Canas, 45, were each sentenced last year on charges of facilitating first degree murder.
Hakes and Robinson were acquaintances prior to Hakes’ death, which took place in the early hours of Easter morning. In 2014, Hakes was previously incarcerated at an Arizona prison facility in Tucson, where he lived in the same housing unit as Robinson. The two men were enrolled in the same work release program, under the Hometown Hero Project, until both were released from prison in 2020.
According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, witnesses allegedly saw Hakes with the three co-defendants at a local bar. While there, Hakes and Robinson allegedly engaged in a confrontation, during which Robinson reportedly threatened to kill Hakes.
Police say Canas – himself a convicted felon and prohibited possessor – furnished Robinson with the alleged murder weapon on the morning of Hakes’ death. Rea allegedly provided Robinson with transportation to her home, where the killing would ultimately occur.
According to investigators, Hakes was seated in his vehicle at the scene when Robinson approached, and fired the fatal gunshot through Hakes’ drivers’ side window.
Detectives investigated the shooting for less than 10 days before Canas and Rea were arrested on April 12, at an address on the 2600 block of Hacienda Place. Investigators requested aid from law enforcement agencies throughout Arizona in their efforts to apprehend Robinson in the killing. Robinson ultimately surrendered himself into custody at the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office headquarters in Kingman on April 15.
Mohave County prosecutors have indicated they would seek the maximum sentence against Robinson this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.