A Lake Havasu City man accused of child molestation and then later attempting to escape custody while awaiting trial has pleaded guilty to charges of felony child abuse in an agreement offered by county prosecutors.
Koda R. Rodriguez, 33, pleaded guilty May 26 to charges of felony child abuse with sexual motivation. Charges of escape and aggravated assault against a correction’s officer will be dismissed against Rodriguez. Under the plea agreement, Rodriguez will receive 18 months in prison and as much as a lifetime of probation as a registered sex offender.
Rodriguez, who police say was a houseguest of a Havasu family last September, was arrested after a child in the residence accused Rodriguez of inappropriately touching her.
According to police, Rodriguez became intoxicated while having dinner with the homeowner and her husband on the night of the incident. The homeowner went to bed shortly after dinner, but allegedly awoke later that evening to find Rodriguez standing at the foot of her daughter’s bed.
The victim allegedly told her mother that Rodriguez had touched her, and the homeowner attacked Rodriguez, according to police.
When officers arrived at the home, Rodriguez was found injured and bleeding from his face, the report said. Rodriguez had attempted to leave the residence during the confrontation, according to alleged witness statements, but the homeowner and her husband prevented him from doing so.
Officers did not charge Rodriguez at the scene, but began their investigation into the alleged molestation incident. When Rodriguez was again encountered by police in October, during a separate disorderly conduct incident, Rodriguez was arrested on charges related to the alleged molestation incident.
Rodriguez was transported to Mohave County Jail on $50,000 bond. But on Oct. 19, Rodriguez allegedly attempted to escape from custody.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Rodriguez attempted to push his way past a lone correction officer in the jail’s booking area, and ran for the facility’s exit. After trying several doors in the facility without success, additional corrections officers arrived to return Rodriguez to custody.
Sheriff’s officials have said Rodriguez never came close to succeeding in his alleged attempt at escape. In addition to the charge of child molestation, Rodriguez was arraigned in late October on charges of first degree escape from custody with physical force, and aggravated assault against a corrections officer.
Had Rodriguez not accepted a plea agreement from the Mohave County Attorney’s Office, a guilty verdict from a jury could have resulted in a maximum sentence of 27 years in prison.
Rodriguez is scheduled to appear June 25 in Mohave County Superior Court for his judgment and sentencing hearing.
