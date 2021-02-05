A trial date has been set for a Lake Havasu City man accused in the September drive-by shooting of a television personality’s son.
Garrett D. Wilder, 22, is scheduled to stand trial in June on charges of drive-by shooting, three counts of aggravated assault and one count of disorderly conduct.
Wilder is accused of shooting California resident Garrett Dotson, 23, during a confrontation in front of an Injo Drive rental home last year.
According to police, Dotson was staying in a rental home on Sept. 13 at the 2100 block of Injo Drive.
Police say Dotson was standing outside of the location with a companion when Wilder stopped his vehicle in front of the residence. Wilder allegedly shouted for the victim to “go back where he came from,” according to the police report. Police say that Dotson allegedly approached Wilder – who was armed with a .380 caliber pistol – and attempted to confront him.
Police say that Wilder fired a single shot from his vehicle before leaving the scene. Dotson was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center, and later flown to a Las Vegas hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The Lake Havasu City Police Department requested public assistance in locating the shooter, and allegedly received a tip from Wilder’s girlfriend on Sept. 14.
Investigators obtained a warrant to search Wilder’s Winterhaven Drive address, where they allegedly found the weapon used in the offense. Detectives also found a single spent shell casing within the vehicle he allegedly drove at the time of the shooting.
Wilder was arrested at the scene, and now remains at Mohave County Jail on $250,000 bond. According to police, Wilder told detectives he believed Dotson and Dotson’s companion may have intended him harm when they approached his vehicle at the time of the shooting.
According to Wilder’s alleged statements, Dotson attempted to pull the door handle of his vehicle, and he believed his life was in jeopardy when he shot the victim. Police say there was no blood spatter on Wilder’s vehicle to indicate that Dotson was close enough to reach Wilder’s door when the shooting took place.
In an October addendum to the indictment against Wilder, Mohave County prosecutors said the use of a deadly weapon and the “especially heinous, cruel or depraved manner in which the offense was committed” justified the need for harsher sentencing if Wilder is convicted later this year. The Mohave County Public Defender’s Office is scheduled to make oral arguments against such sentencing on Feb. 22.
A final management conference in the case is scheduled to take place May 17. Wilder’s trial is scheduled to begin June 8.
